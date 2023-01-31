TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,160 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

