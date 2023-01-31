TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $26,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

