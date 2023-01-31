TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

IONS opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $328,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $328,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also

