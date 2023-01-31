TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,600 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Block worth $41,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $20,906,782. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

