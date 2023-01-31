Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

