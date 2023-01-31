Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

