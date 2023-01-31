Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

