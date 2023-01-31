Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

