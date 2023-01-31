Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $230.88 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $295.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

