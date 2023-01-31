The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $181,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

