BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 33,980 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on WBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
