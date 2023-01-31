BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 33,980 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

