Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 192,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

