Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Relx Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:RELX opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
