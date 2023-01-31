The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 919,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 55.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 703,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

