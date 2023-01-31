Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,699.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,649. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of DECK stock opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $430.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.