Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,699.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,649. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.31.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $430.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.