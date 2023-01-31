BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $250,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $293.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.