BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $250,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.
Insider Activity
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SIVB opened at $293.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.