Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,973 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

