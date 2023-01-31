BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

