Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77.
In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
