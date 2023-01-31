Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

