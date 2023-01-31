Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,016 shares in the company, valued at $61,271,726.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,016 shares in the company, valued at $61,271,726.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $35,866,138. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.