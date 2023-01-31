Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

