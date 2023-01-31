FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

