Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 3,144 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

