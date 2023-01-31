Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 16,602 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

GLW opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

