Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 24.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $283,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OneMain

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

