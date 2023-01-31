Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 17,992 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

