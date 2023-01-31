Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 11,926 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

