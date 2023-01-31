Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

