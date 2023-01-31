Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.81. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

