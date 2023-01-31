Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,685,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zscaler by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 3.9 %

ZS stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.