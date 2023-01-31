Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

