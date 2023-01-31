Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $52.59 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $55.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

