Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

