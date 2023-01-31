Bitsubishi Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

