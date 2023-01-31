Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.