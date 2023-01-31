Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.