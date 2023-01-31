Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 460.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.