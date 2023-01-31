Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Professional at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Professional by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Price Performance

Professional stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.23. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Professional Company Profile

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.