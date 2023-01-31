Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,061 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

