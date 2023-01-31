Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

