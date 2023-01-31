Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00016955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $105.48 million and $16.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00215944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.71042934 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $18,240,467.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

