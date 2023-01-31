PAX Gold Price Tops $1,879.89 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,879.89 or 0.08213541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $509.79 million and $10.03 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

