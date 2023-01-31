Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $68,068,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

