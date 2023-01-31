Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $109,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group Company Profile

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.