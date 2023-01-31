CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 566 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

