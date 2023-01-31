CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 583.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

