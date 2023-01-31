CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 4,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

