CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

