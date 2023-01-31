CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

