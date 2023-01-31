Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,439 shares of company stock valued at $31,766,681 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

NYSE:A opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

