CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,091,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

